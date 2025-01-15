Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $571.46 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.07 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

