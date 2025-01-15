206 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,276 shares of company stock worth $20,535,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,029.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,066.34 and a 200-day moving average of $927.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

