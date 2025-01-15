Cooper Financial Group Has $285,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.58 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

