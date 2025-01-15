Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 329.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.