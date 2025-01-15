Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

