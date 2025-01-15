Cooper Financial Group Invests $209,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $209,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,462,818.72. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,161,909.74. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,973 shares of company stock worth $1,471,335. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

