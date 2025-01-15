Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,222 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twilio by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $116.43.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
