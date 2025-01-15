Cooper Financial Group Makes New $240,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $401,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.