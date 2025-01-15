7,976 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in SLM by 110.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

