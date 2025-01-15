Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

