Cooper Financial Group Sells 252 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.