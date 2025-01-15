Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 7,927 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,677,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 106,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

