Cooper Financial Group Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

