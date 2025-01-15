Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 4,947 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

