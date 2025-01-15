Cooper Financial Group Makes New $277,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $229.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

