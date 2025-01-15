Cooper Financial Group Has $267,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Insulet were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,719,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.81.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

