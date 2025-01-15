Cooper Financial Group Sells 690 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.