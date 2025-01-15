Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

