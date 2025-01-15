Cooper Financial Group Takes $309,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $2,140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,169.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,010.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,363.97 and a twelve month high of $2,388.78.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,290.75.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

