Cooper Financial Group Purchases 5,597 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.