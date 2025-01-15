1,206 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $4,057,594 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
