1,206 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $4,057,594 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE stock opened at $171.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.58, a PEG ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.