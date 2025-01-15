Cooper Financial Group Makes New $206,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $409,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $38,535,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,092,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

