Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,053 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.