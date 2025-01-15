Cooper Financial Group Makes New $271,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

