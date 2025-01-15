Amentum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMTM)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 227% compared to the average daily volume of 3,516 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70. Amentum has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

