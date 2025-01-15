Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $415.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $384.81 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.