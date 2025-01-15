High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $85,582,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

