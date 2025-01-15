Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

