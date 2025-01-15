Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,582,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

