iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 249,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $138.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

