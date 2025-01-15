2,910 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

