4,250 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JTEK stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $81.38.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.