Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $895.00 to $795.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $690.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $746.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.