Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

