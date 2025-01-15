Cooper Financial Group Has $414,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.