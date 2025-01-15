Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,822 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter.

URA stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

