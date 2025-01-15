Cooper Financial Group Acquires 809 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,934,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

GCOW stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

