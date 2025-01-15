Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,460 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

