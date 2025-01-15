Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Position Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $80.92.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

