Cooper Financial Group Purchases 120 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

