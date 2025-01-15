Cooper Financial Group Has $319,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

