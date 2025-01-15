Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

