Cooper Financial Group Sells 566 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

