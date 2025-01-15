Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

