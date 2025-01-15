Cooper Financial Group Has $440,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,353 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 102,111 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. The trade was a 49.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

