Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 321.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 2.1 %

DBRG opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.48%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

