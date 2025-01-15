Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $68.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

