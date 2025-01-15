Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 107,827 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,526,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

