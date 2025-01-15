Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

