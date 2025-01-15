Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,107 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 528,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

